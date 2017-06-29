Paid security is being hired and police appealing for calm after a fracas following a lacrosse game in Windsor saw pushing and shoving, chest pounding and a coach arrested for allegedly striking a teen with a goalie stick.

The post-game melee occurred Wednesday night between fans and officials affiliated with the Windsor Clippers and Wallaceburg Red Devils — bitter rivals vying for a playoff series win in the Ontario Junior B Lacrosse League.

Windsor police were called to Forest Glade arena about 10 p.m. and had to diffuse a "tense atmosphere," with crowds massing near the team dressing rooms, said Sgt. Steve Betteridge.

Police were told an 18-year-old had been hit with a lacrosse stick and, after speaking with witnesses and reviewing video surveillance, a member of the Red Devils' coaching staff was arrested. A 30-year-old man faces one count of assault with a weapon. The teen suffered minor injuries.

"Its bad," said Windsor Clippers general manager Mike Soulliere. "It's bad for the game, I don't like to see it. I understand we have a rivalry — I get all that — but you can't cross that line."

Unclear how incident started

Asked by CBC News what prompted the kerfuffle, officials from both teams offered differing versions of events.

Soulliere said the incident was sparked during the game when a Wallaceburg player took a "golf-like swing" at a Windsor player with seconds left in the game.

Jamie Knight, a member of the Wallaceburg coaching staff, disputed that account.

"I don't think so," he said. "If they really want to get technical ... our players took a lot more head shots than their players did."

Knight blamed lax security around the dressing rooms and a long-standing rivalry between Windsor and Wallaceburg fans for the incident.

League: 'It's not normal'

Ontario Junior B Lacrosse League commissioner Dave Vernon said it has been at least four or five years since an event of this nature has occurred at one of his league's game.

"We are certainly not happy with the view this gives people of the game," said Vernon.

Both teams have been instructed to hire paid, off-duty police officers or paid professional security guards at their next two playoff games because fans were involved in the fracas, said Vernon, who is still awaiting reports from league officials.

"It's going to be costly to both teams, but that's the price (they have to pay)," he said.

Teams meet in Wallaceburg Saturday

The best-of-five series between the two teams continues Saturday in Wallaceburg. If the Red Devils win, a final game will take place Sunday in Windsor.

Windsor police called for cooler heads to prevail.

"The Windsor Police would like to remind the public that competitive sporting matches can often get emotional and intense," said police in a release. "Competitive sport often has a contact element involved with the players, but all citizens are still bound by the law when it comes to their actions."