An underwear fetish and a willingness to break into homes were signs Matthew Brush was "extremely high risk" and escalating before the night he killed Cassandra Kaake, according to a criminologist at Western University.

Brush was sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 22 years on Monday for brutally killing Kaake, who was seven months pregnant at the time.

The LaSalle man admitted to a lengthy history of breaking into homes and stealing women's underwear, according to video of a police interrogation shown during his sentencing.

The break-ins Brush confessed to during his interrogation were just some of the early signs his behaviour had been escalating, explained Michael Arntfield, a criminology professor at Western University.

"People don't just wake up one morning and decide to break into a house to steal underwear," he said. "There will have been rehearsal crimes that led up to this that will include peeping and prowling by night."

Criminologist Michael Arntfield. (Michael Arntfield)

On the night Kaake was killed, Brush broke into her home to steal underwear and masturbate. But Kaake returned home early, at which point she was brutally beaten and killed.

While reading from a statement in court, Brush referred to his habit as a "perverted addiction" and a "secret shame."

Underwear thefts tricky to track

LaSalle Police officials confirmed they are reviewing 10 years of break-and-enter cases, which Brush could have been involved in based on information revealed during the trial.

Matthew Brush in a photo from 2010. (Submitted)

Const. Harbinder Gill said police aren't specifically looking for cases of missing underwear. They are reviewing the "sporadic" history of break and enters in the area.

Underwear fetishes are classified as a form of "paraphilia," according to Arntfield, a term that refers to abnormal sexual desires among people "who have a certain interest in, or are turned on by, certain items."

It may be difficult for police to track underwear thefts, the former police officer explained, because people who steal it generally go to great lengths to hide their actions.

"They don't ransack the place, it's very surreptitious, so the person doesn't change their routine or fortify their house … so they can continue to stalk them and spy on them," Arntfield said.

He described Brush's willingness to break into homes as an early sign of being "extremely high risk" to become violent.

"Most paraphilias begin in a primary form and escalate to secondary or what we call attack forms," Arntfield said. "The initial dress rehearsal behavior becomes boring."

An assistant Crown attorney for 29 years, Randal Semeniuk said underwear thefts are more common in the area than most people think. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

An assistant Crown attorney for 29 years, Randal Semeniuk said underwear thefts are more common in the area than most people think.

"Sexual offenders, who steal women's underwear, who rape and cause serious violence to a person — that's not uncommon [in Windsor]," he said. "If it does happen, don't just write it off as a property offence or be embarrassed because you could potentially be reporting a rapist."