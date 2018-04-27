Koreans in Windsor are hopeful after historic meeting

South Koreans in Windsor closely watched the news that North Korean and South Korean leaders met in South Korea for the first time since the end of the Korean War in 1953.

One item agreed to is to hold reunions in August for families separated by the war. The possibility of the opportunity is giving hope to Korean families in Windsor.

"As a Korean living abroad, I always pray that my country becomes one, so that a lot of families that were separated unwillingly can come together in the end," he said.

Kim was born in South Korea. He moved to Canada seven years ago and now runs a business in Windsor where his parents help out. His grandmother still lives in South Korea.

"My grandmother is actually from the north and she sometimes tells me the stories when she had to flee from the war when she was 16," said Henry Kim, owner of Cafe March 21.

She had to escape with her three siblings after their parents died during the Korean War. His grandmother hid from soldiers and had to forage for food to stay alive. They made it to the most southern city in South Korea for safety.

She told Kim she wanted to go back to see her hometown, but that hasn't been a possibility for 65 years.

"That always made me sad. When I see news about North Korea, South Korea all the issues, I worried and wished there was a time we could all come together peacefully and be one Korea," he said.

After the news last night, he was on the phone talking to his grandmother.

"She was really happy, but she isn't really in good health condition so I don't think she can visit in August or right away," he said.

Many of her friends have passed away and it will be hard to get back into contact with friends she separated from 60 years ago. But, he said if the opportunity comes, he or his parents would love to be able to take her there.

He also spoke with friends living in South Korea after the meeting. Some are sceptical about the meeting, others are hopeful.

"In my opinion there has to be a start. This is a start," he said.

Kim never believe this was something that he was going to see in his lifetime.

"I'm so glad I could witness such a historic, meaningful and peaceful moment that a lot of people have been waiting for."

Veteran's hope

Bob Goyeau is a veteran of the Korean war. He joined the army at 18, went overseas at 19 and turned 20 while in South Korea. He was there for eight months, living in tents and operating a switchboard in one of the battalions on the Demilitarized Military Zone. He thinks that leaders willing to talk after 65 years is the beginning of something good.

"The first we get out of this is hope," Goyeau said. "We can have hope now because they are talking, they weren't talking before so this is a good sign."

He hopes with the new conversation there may be more opportunities between the two countries in the future.

"I know that some of the people in North Korea and South Korea would like to get together. Hopefully this can open more doors so they can have more visitations across the 38th."