A thief crashed a car into a downtown Tim Hortons after a string of violent attempts to steal several vehicles Tuesday.

A blue 2007 Pontiac Wave with the licence plate 157 NOJ slammed into the coffee shop wall around 1:30 p.m. The same vehicle was stolen on Askin Avenue, between Girardot Avenue and Pelletier Street just before 7 a.m., according to police.

.@WindsorFire1 clean up after a car that was stolen earlier today crashed into the Tim Hortons at Goyeau and Park. pic.twitter.com/AlhR10bTTa — @DanTaekema

Reports of mischief and car thefts started at an apartment building near Sandwich and Detroit streets early Tuesday morning. Police say a man was using a knife to damage a parked vehicle.

As officers searched for the man they received reports of a person matching the same description who smashed the window of an occupied car, before running away.

A short time later, officers received another call about the same man entering another occupied vehicle through the trunk. The driver of the car removed the keys and again ran away, according to a news release.

Investigating KNIFE POINT Vehicle Theft in 1200 Block of Askin-2007 Blu 4Dr Pontiac Wave-Ont. Plate 157 NOJ- DO NOT APPROACH-Call 911 w info — @WindsorPolice

At 7:42 a.m. police responded to a call of the same man forcing a person out of their car and causing non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a white man, between five foot eight inches and six feet tall.

He was unshaven, had neck tattoos and was wearing a blue jacket, tan long-sleeve shirt and grey pants.

Although the original caller stated the man had a knife, police said their initial investigation indicates he may have used physical force, but no weapons when dealing with other victims.

Suspect described as:Male white,5'8-6',unshaven,neck tattoos,black jacket,tanned long sleeve shirt, grey pants. More 2 follow as we progress — @WindsorPolice

Members of the public are warned that the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. People are advised not to approach the vehicle or the suspect and are asked to call police if they have any information.