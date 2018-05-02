Knife-wielding robber hits up two Windsor variety stores
Windsor police are searching for a tall, white, male suspect who they say held up two convenience stores in the city early this morning. He was said to be armed with a knife and wearing a black mask. No injuries reported in either incident.
Cops say the suspect targeted stores on Jefferson and Lauzon early this morning
A pair of Windsor variety stores were held up at knifepoint early this morning.
Police say the first was on Jefferson Boulevard around 2:30 a.m., while the second took place on Lauzon Road around 4 a.m. — both just south of Tecumseh Road East.
In both cases, authorities say a man entered the store — wearing a mask with a knife in his hand — demanding cash be placed into a bag. Police say he was successful, making off with an undisclosed amount of money.
No injuries were reported in either case and investigators believe the same suspect is responsible for both robberies.
Suspect description
- White man
- Stands 6'2"
- Slender build
- Wearing a black mask
- Carrying a yellow plastic bag with black lettering
