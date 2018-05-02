A pair of Windsor variety stores were held up at knifepoint early this morning.

Police say the first was on Jefferson Boulevard around 2:30 a.m., while the second took place on Lauzon Road around 4 a.m. — both just south of Tecumseh Road East.

In both cases, authorities say a man entered the store — wearing a mask with a knife in his hand — demanding cash be placed into a bag. Police say he was successful, making off with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported in either case and investigators believe the same suspect is responsible for both robberies.

