A knife-wielding man was arrested in south Walkerville early Sunday morning after confining a woman to an apartment and damaging a police cruiser by throwing furniture from a second-storey balcony.

The 30-year-old man had already damaged a parked vehicle in the area of Windermere and Tecumseh roads around 5 a.m. before heading inside the upper unit of a duplex, where witnesses say they heard yelling, banging and smashing noises, according to police.

Officers learned of the domestic dispute and were told a woman was being held inside. They surrounded the home and heard the man uttering threats as he chucked a host of household items off the balcony.

One of those items damaged a police car.

The man refused to come out of the apartment, despite attempts by officers. Just before 8 a.m., he eventually climbed onto the roof and police were able to enter the apartment and bring the woman to safety.

He is charged with forcible confinement, uttering threats, mischief and weapons dangerous to public peace.