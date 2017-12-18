Police are asking for the public's help after a man was captured on camera waving a knife while demanding cash from a clerk of a convenience store on Mill Street Sunday.

The video shows a man dressed in a dark blue jacket, scarf and touque leaning over the counter with the knife in his hand.

Police said the robbery took place in the 500 block of Mill Street on Sunday night around 9:30 p.m.

No one was injured, according to the police. They said the man was seen running toward Sandwich Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com