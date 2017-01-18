All four complainants in a sexual assault case against Robert Kissner are male, according to the suspended Kingsville, Ont. fire chief's lawyer Ken Marley.

Kissner, 60, faces two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation after charges were laid in December for an alleged incident involving a minor. On January 6, police charged him with additional counts of sexual assault, sexual exploitation and sexual interference after three additional complainants came forward.

There is a publication ban in effect surrounding many details in the case, but according to Marley, the three new complaints date back several years. One incident allegedly took place between 2004 and 2008, while another complaint references an alleged sexual assault between 2001 and 2003.

The earliest incident is alleged to have occurred between September 1989 and June of 1990 when the complainant was under 16-years-old, he added.

There are 15 to 20 hours of video taped interviews to go over in the case, said Marley.

"I've got four complainants and a lot of disclosure to deal with, and it may get bigger," he explained. "The OPP have hinted there could be more [charges]."

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Kissner is currently suspended with pay from the Kingsville Fire Department and the town is conducting an internal investigation.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on February 22.