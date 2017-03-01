Former Kingsville Fire Chief Bob Kissner, who retired Tuesday, is expected to appear in Ontario Court this morning.

Kissner, who is accused of a battery of sexual assault, was first arrested in December after OPP were told about an alleged incident involving sexual assault against a minor.

He was hit with six additional charges in early January in connection with alleged incidents with three additional victims.

Kissner was charged with additional offences in February, bringing the total of number of charges to 15.

The town announced shortly after that Kissner had submitted a letter confirming he was retiring effective Feb. 28.

Kissner's laywer, Ken Marley, said at the time the decision to retire was unrelated to the charges.

"He wouldn't want anyone to think — and I certainly don't want anyone to think — that his decision to retire has anything to do with those accusations," Marley said. "He's been considering his options for some time now."