With three wins under his belt and a shutout in each game, Kingsville's Corbin Watson thinks this could be the year the Canadian men's para ice hockey team comes home with gold.

Watson is competing in his second Paralympic Winter Games as one of the team's goaltenders.

"The atmosphere has just been amazing, everybody has been enjoying it so much," he said in a Skype interview from Pyeongchang, South Korea where the games are being held. "It has been fantastic."

The lower portion of Watson's right leg was amputated after a car accident in 2006. He was invited to a sledge hockey practice a few years later, which he said helped him rediscover the game.

"Without having a leg I was confused on what I could do and what I couldn't do. [But] when I went to practice with them it was just like the whole sport just came back to life for me," explained Watson. "I just stuck with it and I became a goalie again and just kept pushing myself to become the best I could be."

Family and fans cheering team on

Watson said his experience at this year's Paralympics has been a little bit different than the Sochi games he attended in 2014. For one thing, his wife, two children and parents have all come along and are cheering him on at the arena.

"It is a great experience to have them here," he said. "To have them see what I do on a daily basis and how much work I put into it and to get the payoff of them being here and celebrating it with me."

It isn't just his family that is supporting him toward the gold medal game. Watson said he appreciates the encouragement he has been receiving from the Kingsville community, where signs have been posted at local wineries and his son's school.

The Canadian para ice hockey team plays Wednesday at noon in the semifinals against the South Koreans.

Watson, who has yet to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, thinks this could be the year.

"Its hockey, it's everybody's favourite past time up in Canada, it's the greatest game."