Multi-vehicle crashes on Highway 3 closes section of road

Two separate vehicle collisions on Highway 3 have closed a portion of the road Wednesday.

OPP Const. Jim Root said the first crash happened on Highway 3 near Division Road. There were minor injuries reported in that incident.

The second and more serious collision involved five vehicles, said Root. That happened on Highway 3 just west of Belle River Road.

Root said people involved in that collision were sent to hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

"Highway 3 is currently closed between 27 and 29 until further notice," said Root, adding that officials are currently investigating.

OPP have closed the stretch of Highway 3 from Belle River Road West to Division Road.

The section of Highway 3 where both of these crashes occurred is two lanes.