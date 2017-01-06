Suspended Kingsville fire chief, Robert Kissner, has been charged with six additional charges of sexual assault related offences, according to the Essex County Ontario Provincial Police.

Kissner, 60, was charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation in December for an alleged incident involving a minor.

Police say the new charges are related to incidents with three additional victims.

Kissner appeared in a Windsor court Jan. 5 and has been charged with three new counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual exploitation and one count of sexual interference.

Kissner has been released and will be back in court at a later date, say police.

Junior Firefighting Program cancelled

The town cancelled its Junior Firefighting Program after Kissner was initially charged in December.

"We have put a halt on the start of the program, due to the fact of the events that have occurred," the town's CAO Peggy Van Mierlo-West said at the time.

The Kingsville Fire Department expects to relaunch the program in January.

Kissner has been suspended with pay during the police investigation and criminal proceedings. Kingsville Mayor Nelson Santos said the chief was an active member of the community, including his time as a church organist.

Deputy fire chief Jeff Dean has taken on the role of acting fire chief.

Anyone with information about the incidents, or any other, are asked to contact the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.