Suspended Kingsville Fire Chief Bob Kissner has announced his retirement just days after a new batch of sex-assault charges were filed against him.

Provincial police laid five additional sexual assault charges against Kissner on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 15.

The latest charges, which include sexual interference with someone under the age of 16, are for incidents that occurred between 2002 and 2016.

Kingsville CAO Peggy Van Mierlo-West said Kissner submitted a letter saying he is retiring Feb. 28.

"The town will commence the process to select a new fire chief immediately," she told CBC News.

Under the Ontario Municipal Employees' Retirement System Kissner will still receive his pension.

Kissner, 60, was first arrested in December after OPP were told about an alleged incident involving sexual assault against a minor.

The latest charges involved three adult victims, according to OPP.

Kissner's lawyer, Ken Marley, insists the retirement decision is not because of the latest string of charges against his client, adding Kissner has been eligible for retirement as early as last year.

"He wouldn't want anyone to think — and I certainly don't want anyone to think — that his decision to retire has anything to do with those accusations," Marley said. "He's been considering his options for some time now."