The holidays are often thought of as a happy time for kids, but for some the period between Boxing Day and New Year's comes with stress and even personal danger.

Kids Help Phone reports a 23 per cent increase in the number of "crisis calls" during those days as families gather and the tensions can build.

Caitlin is a counsellor with the anonymous service for kids across Canada — she uses only her first name because of the sensitive nature of the work.

The professional counsellor explained why a two-week break from school isn't always a good thing for kids.

"Their regular routine is being disturbed," Caitlin said. "They might not be as close to their support network - their peers, their teachers, counsellors that they may see on a regular basis."

Seasonal stress for parents can also trickle down to kids, she added.

"They may have more interactions with their family, and if they're not coming from a very functional family, sometimes that can just lead to more stress and tension at home."

For parents wondering how their kids are doing over the Christmas period Caitlin said signs children may be struggling include withdrawn behavior, not wanting to engage with family or friends and other uncharacteristic changes.

Phone service answers when no one else will

On an average day Kids Help Phone receives approximately 500 calls from across the country — about 200 of those calls come from Ontario.

Caitlin recalled one of her earliest calls as a counsellor where she assisted a young man from an isolated part of the country who had been kicked out of his home.

"The closest shelters were quite a ways away so I called probably seven or eight places to get them a shelter," she said.

Caitlin said she finally managed to find the teen a place to sleep by explaining his situation to a shelter manager who sent a cab to pick him up.

"We were disconnected afterwards and I thought I would not be hearing from them again, but they ended up calling me from the shelter," she said. "That young guy ended up saying thank you for believing him and trusting him and going that extra mile to get him that support that he needed that night."

The counsellor stressed that anyone who calls can keep their identity confidential and that the service is there to provide support, especially during the holidays.

The Kids Help Phone can be reached at 1-800-668-6868. They also chat online at kidshelpphone.ca.