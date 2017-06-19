The banks of the Detroit River were crowded Sunday as hopeful anglers took part in some Father's Day fishing hosted by Windsor police.

About 200 people showed up to cast a line to try and reel in the big one during the Cops and Kids Fishing Derby.

"What we want to do is make some memories for these children, and they're coming out with their parents and catching sometimes it could be the fish of their lifetime," explained Const. Sean Patterson." We've had some really big fish caught ... you hear the squeals when they catch that big fish, and they're jumping all over and it's awesome."

The police have been running the fishing event on Father's Day since 2009.