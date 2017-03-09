A Windsor man who is facing life in prison for setting a house on fire with a woman and her two daughters inside fired his lawyer Wednesday and delayed his sentencing.

Kenneth Kormendy was found guilty of attempted murder and arson for torching an east-end home while Sheri Reuda and her two young daughters were inside. The mother burned one of her hands, while a seven-year-old suffered serious burns to her face, torso, hands and feet.

Evan Weber, who had been acting as Kormendy's lawyer, confirmed he was removed as counsel.

"Irreconcilable differences arose between him and I," he wrote in an email, but said specific details as to why Kormendy ended their contract were protected by solicitor-client privilege.

"He basically fired Evan," said Helen Burgess who represented Kormendy on Wednesday, but has not been officially retained as his lawyer.

Kormendy was supposed to be sentenced on March 16, but that date has now been pushed back until Kormendy can find a new lawyer and to give that lawyer time to acquaint themselves with the case.

The 45-year-old will have to appear in court again on April 7 to settle on a new date for sentencing.