Kegun Morkin's top picks from day 1 of the Detroit auto show

CBC's honorary reporter and social media star Kegun Morkin, took in the North American International Auto Show Monday and captured photos of some cutting-edge cars.

The 15-year-old has more than 65,000 Instagram followers who love his auto-based content, and shared some of his top photos from the first day.

Morkin also had a chance to ask Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' CEO Sergio Marchionne an important question — what FCA is doing to make sure someone his age buys from them.

Listen to Marchionne's response.

What is FCA doing to make sure Kegun Morkin buys their car when he turns 16? 0:59

Here are some of Morkin's favourite shots from the first day at the show.

1968 Mustang Bullitt (Kegun Morkin/CBC)

2019 Mercedes G-Class 2 (Kegun Morkin/CBC)

2019 Mercedes G-Class (Kegun Morkin/CBC)

BMW M3CS (Kegun Morkin/CBC)

BMW M5 (Kegun Morkin/CBC)

Bugatti Chiron (Kegun Morkin/CBC)

Dodge Demon (Kegun Morkin/CBC)

Porsche 911 Exclusive Series (Kegun Morkin/CBC)

Rolls Royce Phantom “8” (Kegun Morkin/CBC)

Ferrari 812 SuperFast (Kegun Morkin/CBC)

Koenigsegg Agera RS (Kegun Morkin/CBC)