NAIAS 2018
Kegun Morkin's top picks from day 1 of the Detroit auto show
CBC's honorary reporter and social media star Kegun Morkin, took in the North American International Auto Show Monday and captured photos of some cutting-edge cars.
Morkin had a chance to ask FCA's CEO a very important question
CBC's honorary reporter and social media star Kegun Morkin, took in the North American International Auto Show Monday and captured photos of some cutting-edge cars.
The 15-year-old has more than 65,000 Instagram followers who love his auto-based content, and shared some of his top photos from the first day.
- NAIAS 2018 | Meet the 15-year-old car buff covering the Detroit auto show for CBC
- NAIAS 2018 | FCA CEO hints at new product for Windsor, says commitment to plant is 'unwavering'
- NAIAS 2018 | Ride along with CBC's Stacey Janzer for a sneak peek at the Detroit auto show
Morkin also had a chance to ask Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' CEO Sergio Marchionne an important question — what FCA is doing to make sure someone his age buys from them.
Listen to Marchionne's response.
Here are some of Morkin's favourite shots from the first day at the show.