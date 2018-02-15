Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne was challenged by questions on topics ranging from marijuana sales to mental health supports from a crowd of more than 100 during a town hall in Windsor Thursday.

The premier hosted the event at the St. Clair College Centre for the Arts and spoke with attendees for an hour and a half.

Affordability, water security and the wellbeing of wildlife along Matchette Road were covered, along with healthcare coverage and support for the LGBTQ community.

