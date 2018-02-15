Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne was challenged by questions on topics ranging from marijuana sales to mental health supports from a crowd of more than 100 during a town hall in Windsor Thursday.

The premier hosted the event at the St. Clair College Centre for the Arts and spoke with attendees for an hour and a half.

Affordability, water security and the wellbeing of wildlife along Matchette Road were covered, along with healthcare coverage and support for the LGBTQ community.

Questions begin before event

Audience asks premier for answers

First Q: Amalgamation.



W: "Those conversations have to happen at the local level... we need to have provincial and municipal governments working together."



Says there needs to be a clear consensus before province gets involved. pic.twitter.com/5q0S8Wv6ss — @ChrisEnsingCBC

Next Q: Hydro One



W: "The more than 40 percent that is still owned by Ontarians is preforming better,"



Says it's a better run company. Says it's allowed for investment in infrastructure that's "fuelling the economic growth" of the province. — @ChrisEnsingCBC

Next Q: Transgender healthcare



W: "We have expanded coverage and recognize that healthcare coverage has to evolve," she says.



"As a society if we're going to have a fair and just society we need to make sure people get the supports they need." — @ChrisEnsingCBC

Concerns about water wells

Q: Will you call a health hazard investigation into the water well quality in Chatham-Kent



Wynne essentially says testing has been done that shows it's safe to drink, and she invites the community to send tests if they have info that contrasts the ministry. pic.twitter.com/dcqqXi48GS — @ChrisEnsingCBC

Here's the start of the discussion about well water quality between Premier Wynne and Well Water First spokesperson Kevin Jakubec.



A family brought a sample of water that shows discolouration from today.



Here's background:https://t.co/w2qQAZ6Jvp pic.twitter.com/PazQ2wZsbY — @ChrisEnsingCBC

Health care worries in Windsor-Essex

Wynne is asked a second question about Passport funding.



She says families "are in crisis with no where to turn."



Here's background https://t.co/dcVata8VNt



Wynne says "Yes, more needs to be done." — @ChrisEnsingCBC

Wynne on Windsor's Mega-Hospital:



"My understanding is that there haven't been final decisions made in terms of the exact location," Wynne tells the crowd.



Here's more of what she has to say, and background. https://t.co/4tU7QcwF7y pic.twitter.com/sQTY7RiEdJ — @ChrisEnsingCBC

.@Kathleen_Wynne takes a question from @WindsorCAMPP about the mega-hospital and says her understanding is the site hasn’t been finalized yet. pic.twitter.com/UStqjWsRYu — @DanTaekema

Hwy 3 and a rush to the end

Wynne takes a question about support for First Nations. She stresses education to confront the legacy of residential schools. pic.twitter.com/WulCI7qyZK — @DanTaekema

.@Kathleen_Wynne addresses why she changed her town hall venue from the Caboto Club, which has an all-male board. Mixed reaction from the crowd. Some cheers, some calls of “What about tradition?” pic.twitter.com/2wQgMIquFZ — @DanTaekema

Tom Bain asks @Kathleen_Wynne about the Hwy 3 bypass. Calls it a dangerous situation that needs to be fixed. Premier promises a meeting with @Kathryn_McGarry. pic.twitter.com/iIZ4aVLJ9Z — @DanTaekema

Wynne gets 3 Q in a row:



Teen asks how he can afford to have a family as taxes increase.



A resident asks for a commitment to open debate about mega hospital location.



A speech met with applause about need for more local mental health services.



Moderator motions her to hurry. pic.twitter.com/TnBVwbdYEk — @ChrisEnsingCBC