Premier Kathleen Wynne and Michigan Governor Rick Snyder discussed the economy, the Great Lakes and the Gordie Howe International Bridge during a Monday morning meeting in Detroit.

A joint statement released after the meeting discussed building a "collaborative foundation" for both sides of the border and touched on a number of shared interests including the auto sector and algae blooms in the Great Lakes.

"Ontario and Michigan are strong partners with deeply integrated economies," read the statement. "Today, we discussed how we will continue to work together to advance our shared priority to create jobs and grow our economies."

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne meets with Governor of Michigan Rick Synder in Detroit @CBCWindsor pic.twitter.com/bt2Zhyi7SO — @megdroberts

The leaders also said they were looking forward to talking about the economy at the Conference of Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Governors and Premiers Leadership this fall.

"Continuing our strong partnership and ensuring a seamless flow of materials between our regions is key to both Ontario and Michigan," their statement said.

Governor of Michigan, Rick Snyder says "the bridge is on track and will only make for a better stronger relationship" with Ontario — @megdroberts

The two leaders last met in June 2016 when they talked about protecting the Great Lakes from algae blooms and Asian carp and discussed supporting the auto and manufacturing sectors.

Snyder also thanked Canada for its commitment to supporting trade by building a future Windsor-Detroit Bridge.

More to come.