A sentencing hearing to decide the fate of a man who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of a pregnant Windsor woman in 2014 begins today.

Cassandra Kaake was found dead at the scene of a house fire on Benjamin Avenue on Dec. 11, 2014. Police determined the fire was intentionally set.

The 31-year-old Kaake was seven months pregnant when she was killed and a postmortem examination found that Kaake died of blood loss caused by severe trauma.

In November 2016 Matthew Brush pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and to arson charges.

Jeff Durham was the father-to-be. He has been fighting to change the law so people like Brush would face additional charges for killing a woman who is pregnant.

CBC's Amy Dodge will be tweeting from the courtroom when the hearing starts at 10 a.m.