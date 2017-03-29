Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to be alongside Ford officials when they plan to make an announcement during a visit to Essex Engine Plant on Thursday.

The highly anticipated announcement from Ford has auto-sector officials hopeful the company will invest and possibly expand plant operations.

"It's going to be a good news day for our Windsor site and for Canada," said Unifor Local 200 president Chris Taylor, who also looks forward to meeting the Prime Minister.

Kathleen Wynne will also tour the site, according to the Prime Minister's itinerary for the day. Federal Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains and provincial Economic Development Minister Brad Duguid are also expected to attend.

Trudeau's itinerary also states the "Prime Minister will make an announcement at the Ford Essex Engine Plant." No more details have been provided.

Taylor told CBC News he spent much of his day meeting with Ford officials at the plant, but declined to provide details about what they discussed.

Ford Canada's CEO Mark Buzzell and president of the Americas Joe Hinrichs will hold a news conference at the plant, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

The company's announcement comes on the heels of the automaker confirming a $1.2-billion investment in three Michigan facilities.

Bains spent Wednesday in Michigan meeting with Representative Eric Leutheuser and discussing the "integrated economies" of both countries.