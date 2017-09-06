Windsor council has approved funding for a backup call centre that will help cover call intake for emergency services during disasters.

"This is a project that has been in the Windsor police queue I would say for a number of years," said Mayor Drew Dilkens, adding that the cost of the centre will be close to $2.3 million.

"It's an asset for the community at large ... whoever is in the emergency situation," explained Chief of Police Al Frederick. "This last couple of weeks with the flood is a perfect example where all emergency services are stretched."

Frederick said the call volume over six hours on Tuesday afternoon hit close to 900 calls.

"We handled every one of them," said Frederick, adding that the longest it took to answer a call was just over a minute.

BREAKING:



City of Windsor funding a back-up 911 call centre at about $2.3M. "Just a coincidence," it's happening now. pic.twitter.com/rHUJUfOSsW — @ChrisEnsingCBC

"It validates what we've been asking for over the past couple years, that this call centre is critical," the chief added.

The new call centre will be on a separate power grid than the current 9-1-1 call centre.

"If hydro goes out at headquarters we can still operate independently without interruption," said Frederick, explaining it's important to have two separate sites so if one goes down the other can take over.

The chief said the second centre has been in the planning stages for years and it's "just a coincidence" funding is being approved after last week's disaster.

"The odd thing is that you create this thing and hope you never need it," he said.

New centre, same layout

The centre won;t be staffed until an emergency occurs, explained Frederick, who siad it will mirror current operations.

The new centre will have a backup line for 18 non-emergency lines — a feature Frederick said was proven to be important during the flooding.

"Ninety percent of the calls were calls of 'What do I do? My basement's flooded, I'm in an accident,'" he explained.

Dilkens said that some of the funding for the new site will come from the city's budget and some will come from the Windsor police budget, who have deemed the centre a priority project.