Tecumseh's Jordie Steen heading to Commonwealth Games in Australia

A young man from Tecumseh is heading Down Under to compete at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Jordie Steen is a three-time Canadian wrestling champion. He said the sport helped him channel his youthful aggression.

"I was always looking to either get into a verbal or physical argument. It was something I enjoyed," said Steen.

"It was always a rush for me. It was kind of an adrenaline thing where I could get in there, fight with somebody, see who wins, see how far I could push myself before I broke or the other person broke."

Jordie Steen, right, after a win at the Pan Am Championships last year. (Jordie Steen)

Sporty Steens

Steen is also following the path of both his parents, who were accomplished athletes. His father, Dave Steen, won an Olympic bronze medal in decathlon in 1988. His mother, Andrea Steen, ran the 400 m hurdles at the 1984 Olympics.

"They were always very patient with me," said Steen, adding his parents allowed him to try many sports before he came to wrestling.

Hear more from Steen on CBC's Windsor Morning:

Both Dave and Andrea Steen also competed at the Commonwealth Games in track and field in the 1980s. Jordie's great uncle also participated.

"I'm really excited to go to join my father, my mother, and my great uncle," said Steen. "And maybe place a little higher than them," he joked.

Steen's event begins April 12th. Swimmer Kylie Masse and runner Brandon McBride are some of the other local athletes taking part in the games, which start Wednesday.

Watch Jordie Steen's match against an Olympic silver medallist at the Pan Am Championships last year.