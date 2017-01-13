​Leny Inting may have trained as a nurse, but cooking is her true passion.

She's the force behind Tropical Hut Philippine Cuisine, a restaurant serving Filipino classics, like chicken adobo (cooked with vinegar, soy sauce and spices), pancit (rice noodles), and lumpia (similar to a spring roll.)

Leny and her staff also serve a number of classic Filipino-style breakfasts, which is what attracted me in the first place.

TapSiLog is a classic Filipino-style breakfast, consisting of fried, marinated milkfish, garlic rice, fried eggs and pickled papaya. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Originally take-out only, Tropical Hut re-opened in 2013 as a sit-down restaurant on Goyeau Street, just south of Wyandotte, near the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

The decision to open the restaurant beside a major border crossing turned out to be a prescient one. According to Inting, the majority of her customers are Filipino-Americans, coming from Metro Detroit, Ohio and Chicago.

American visitors are a regular feature on Tropical Hut's Facebook page. (Tropical Hut Philippine Cuisine/Facebook)

