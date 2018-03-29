It's opening day in major league baseball and the beginning of a new gig for Windsor, Ont.'s Joe Siddall.

The former big league catcher spent four seasons as the colour-commentator on Toronto Blue Jays radio broadcasts, but this year he's headed for the screen — joining Jamie Campbell on Sportsnet's Blue Jays Central TV show.

Siddall seems ready for the job.

"Since day one I've had a man to my right — Jerry Howarth — the legendary broadcaster for the Blue Jays for 36 years, as a mentor and friend and he certainly helped me along," he told CBC's Windsor Morning host Tony Doucette. "I think my experience four years on the radio helped me immensely."

Longtime Blue Jays radio voice Jerry Howarth has battled cancer and laryngitis in the past year, but he's back in the booth now and feeling good. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

Right from when he auditioned for his radio position, Howarth was there to help, said Siddall.

"He really helped me a lot with the broadcasting tips, I called it 'Jerry 101,' because it was about 20 or 30 minutes right before the game and he taught me the little things like when to come in with your comment, when to wrap it up," said Siddall.

Hear more from Joe Siddall on CBC's Windsor Morning:

Despite the learning curve for television, Siddall said the hardest thing to remember as a commentator is what it's like out on the field as a player.

'I'm going to be Joe Siddall. I'm going to be the same guy that was on radio.' - Joe Siddall, Blue Jays broadcaster

"When things aren't going well I think you have to be fair and objective," he said, adding that ultimately, he's going to be himself.

"Not once on my radio station or on the TV network did anybody ever tell you how to formulate your opinion, or 'Don't say this about ownership,' or, 'Don't say that.' There's been none of that, and I think the best part of that is it allows you to be yourself," he said.

"I'm going to be Joe Siddall. I'm going to be the same guy that was on radio."

Jays 'flying under the radar'

Siddall predicts the Jays are going to need "a lot of things to go right" this season to make the playoffs. The Jays made it to playoff in the 2015 and 2016 seasons, but did not qualify last year.

'I talk about [Vladimir Guerrero Jr] and Bo Bichette almost in the same breath - these kids could be the 'generational type talent,' ... the future of the Toronto Blue Jays.' - Joe Siddall

"I thought the resounding theme when I was doing spring training this year from a lot of players and coaches is that they're flying under the radar," he said. "On one hand that's a great thing, but it's also very real."

The big superpowers dominating the AL East division — the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox — will make it tough for the Jays to break through, said Siddall.

He credits the starting pitchers for being the strength of the team this year, but has some concerns about the bullpen. He hopes third baseman and heavy-hitter Josh Donaldson and second baseman Devon Travis will see more game time — both missed games last season due to injuries.

He also has an eye on the young prospects for this season.

Game Wrap: Guerrero Jr. walk-off homer lifts Blue Jays over Cardinals1:25

"Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and if anybody saw the games in Montreal what a way to end spring training,"said Siddall, speaking of the homerun Guerrero knocked out of the park where his father and former Expos hitter and right fielder Vladimir Guerrero once played.

"I talk about [Vladimir Guerrero Jr] and Bo Bichette almost in the same breath - these kids could be the 'generational type talent,' ... the future of the Toronto Blue Jays," he said. Bo is the son of former MLB pro, Dante Bichette.

'Lean years' for the Tigers

Speaking of young players, Siddall said Detroit Tigers fans will have to be patient with a young team.

"I think there's going to be some lean years in Detroit but that's what rebuildings are made of, we're seeing a lot of teams do it in major league baseball and I don't disagree with it," said Siddall, who has previously played for the Tigers.

Seattle Mariners Raul Ibanez fails to score as he collides with Detroit Tigers catcher Joe Siddall at homeplate August 7, 1998 in the eighth inning of the first game of the doubleheader at Tiger Stadium. (Reuters)

"Tigers fans have been spoiled for many years," he said. "I think you're unfortunately going to expect some frustration, that's what happens when you have a lot of young players."