Own a piece of history: seats from Joe Louis Arena up for sale
Seats will be available to the general public on May 12
After 38 seasons and two Stanley Cup victory celebrations inside the Joe Louis Arena, Detroit Red Wings fans now have the opportunity to own a piece of history.
The seats at Joe Louis Arena, which closed last July, are now up for sale.
Season ticket holders are now able to purchase seats online. Unsold seats will become available to the general public on May 12.
Seats will be sold in minimum sets of two — starting at $150 per seat. Additional charges will apply to fans requesting specific seats.
Purchased seats will be available for either on-site pick-up or shipping at a future date. All seats will include a signed Certificate of Authenticity.
The Detroit Red Wings played at the Joe Louis Arena from 1979 through 2017. In addition to being the home base for four Stanley Cup championships, six Stanley Cup finals, various sporting events and concerts, the arena also hosted the 1980 Republican National Convention.
As for the rest of the Joe Louis Arena's assets, — including furniture, lighting, suite bars and even the official scoreboard — will be sold through an online auction in May.
