More than $3.5 million from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund will create 200 jobs at five Essex County businesses by helping them purchase new equipment and expand capacity.

Steven Del Duca, the province's Minister of Economic Development and Growth, visited Windsor-Essex Thursday to announce the funding, which will also support 621 existing jobs.

"The support announced today will allow these companies to expand their capacity and maintain a healthy economy for the people who live here," said Del Duca.

Here's how the investment breaks down:

Jahn Engineering will receive $602,456 for a project that will create 80 jobs.

Reko International will receive $1,500,000 for a project to create 30 jobs.

Technicut Tool will receive $661,722 for a project that will create 10 jobs.

Uni-Fab will receive $585,970 for a project that will create 33 jobs.

Windsor Industrial will receive $185,700 for a project that will create 15 jobs.

$212K for main street revitalization

The minister also announced $212,000 for the City of Windsor through the Main Street Revitalization Inititaive.