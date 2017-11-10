The Jobin Dairy Farm has bounced back in a big way following a fire that destroyed buildings and killed dozens of cattle in April 2016.

A blaze sparked by straw near a shredding machine razed the building in Tecumseh, causing an estimated $1 million in damage and killing more than 100 cattle.

Phil Jobin with a robot that push food closer to the cows. (Dale Molnar/CBC News)

More than 100 animals also managed to escape the flames as firefighters from Windsor, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Lakeshore and Essex all came to help battle the fire.

But now the farm has been rebuilt as a high-tech, state-of-the-art facility that uses robots to take care of the cows, which have computer chips on them so they can be monitored by cell phone.

The fire caused an estimated $1 million in damage. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Phil Jobin, who runs the farm with his father and brother, says they have also eliminated the flammable straw which they used to bed the cows with.

"We do use some wood chips. We like those. They last quite a bit longer than any [other] organic bedding material," said Jobin, adding the cows also sleep on comfortable mats.

Fire hoses are located throughout the barn. A sprinkler system wasn't an option because the facility is kept at temperatures where frozen pipes could be a possibility.

The barn was rebuilt at a cost of about more than $2 million and was fully operational by Sept. 6.

More than 100 cows were killed in the blaze. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Jobin said the new facility could house three times more animal than the old one, but the farm is working towards expansion gradually because they can only buy so much milk processing quota at a time.

"We're working at it," he said. "We're already a third bigger than we were the day of the fire."

Jobin's sister-in-law Tonya said the family is grateful for the community help they received after the fire, which included other farmers housing their surviving stock.

"We will never forget the outpouring support we received from the community," she said.