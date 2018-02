A Windsor man has been charged with robbery in connection with a jewlery store robbery that caused two schools to take hold and secure measures in December.

Roseville Public School and École élémentaire Georges-P-Vanier were put on hold and secure on Dec. 22 after reports of a man brandishing a handgun at the nearby store on Tecumseh Road E.

No one was injured in the robbery.

The 31-year-old was arrested near the corner of Tecusmeh Raod E. and Arthur Road on Feb. 9 around 3:30 p.m.