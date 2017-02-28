Workers from Jamieson Laboratories in Windsor have accepted a new deal with the company after spending 48 hours on strike.

Employees walked off the job Sunday after rejecting an earlier tentative agreement. Union officials said the proposed deal did not offer enough money.

Workers @uniforlocal195 Jamieson employees have just ratified a new agreement. Strike is over. @am800cklw @TheWindsorStar @UniforTheUnion — @uniforlocal195

The new agreement includes a 50-cent wage increase in the first year, which was an important bargaining point, according to Unifor Local 195 president Gerry Farnham.

Unifor Local 195 president Gerry Farnham. (Jason Viau/CBC)

"I feel relieved," he said.

Other highlights of the deal include increases to healthcare and vacation pay, and an agreement to stop using part-time workers.

Jamieson contacted the union to resume bargaining around 5 p.m. Monday, said Farnham. The new deal was reached after four or five hours of bargaining.

"We all put our heads together to try to figure out a way to try to find a result to the labour dispute," he said. "We were able to figure it out."