Employees at Jamieson Laboratories Ltd. in Windsor are not working Monday morning.

They voted against a tentative contract by 57 per cent yesterday and members hit the picket line almost immediately.

Despite the decision to strike, Unifor Local 195 president Gerry Farnham, said he thought the tentative contract brought forward Tuesday was a good one.

"Quite frankly, the collective agreement appeared to be a good collective agreement to the membership," said Farnham. "However ... they felt they deserved more money."

Jamieson employees on strike. 57% voted against tentative deal. Unifor Local 195 president says members didn't like the money. @CBCWindsor pic.twitter.com/6OHafsCDcB — @megdroberts

Jamieson Laboratories Ltd. is a natural vitamin and supplement producer with two Windsor locations.

Unifor Local 195 represents about 200 workers.

Farnham said staff are ready to go back to the bargaining table as long as the employer is prepared to find a way to resolve the issue.

"We are here to stand as long as it takes in order to get what the membership is looking for," he explained.