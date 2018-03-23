A local wildlife rescue is already taking in injured baby animals.

Nancy Phillips is president and animal overseer at Wings Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Amherstburg.

Phillips said there are quite a few hurt and starving animals from the winter still being brought in, and she's already had some spring babies dropped off.

On Wednesday, the first official day of spring, a baby squirrel and raccoon had already been dropped off. And Phillips expects that's just the beginning.

Baby squirrels are born February to April. They are completely helpless until their eyes open at five weeks. (Wings Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre)

"It gets crazy. It goes from zero to nine in a couple of days," Phillips said, adding that it's not uncommon for that number to get as high as 3,000.

The wildlife centre sees deer, skunks, opossums and "everything else," said Phillips. "A thousand birds, a lot of water birds."

Baby striped skunks are born April to June. They become active at six weeks old, leaving the next to forage with mom. (Wings Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre)

Phillips said one of the most challenging baby animals to care for is the raccoon.

"They cry a lot. They really want their mother. They stay with their parents for a whole year."

Baby raccoons are born in March and April. They stay with their mother for a year. (Wings Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre)

Phillips and her volunteers feed the animals every three to four hours, "so if you get done your long line, then you start over again," she said.

Baby cottontails are born February to October. Their moms leave them on their own during the day while they go off to in search of food. (Wings Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre)

If you see a baby animal, Phillips advises you not to touch it or move it. Instead, give the rehabilitation centre a call, and they'll tell you what to do.

"Maybe the animal will be picked up by its mother," she said. "Sometimes, she gets interrupted and she's just moving them."

Another option is to cover it with a recycle bin until wildlife centre volunteers can come and take care of it.

"We always say quiet, dark and warm," said Phillips, referring to how to contain the animal.

"One time we had a baby robin and they fed it spaghetti because it looked like worms." - Nancy Phillips, Wings Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre

The most common mistake people make when they find a baby animal?

"They keep it and try to feed it all sorts of stupid stuff," she said. "One time, we had a baby robin and they fed it spaghetti because it looked like worms."

Phillips adds it's illegal to keep any wildlife in captivity.