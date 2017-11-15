Workers with Garlatti Landscaping have been busy installing the massive Christmas light display in Jackson Park, that the city budgeted $1.5 million dollars for.

Lights are being hung on 58 trees throughout the park.

Work on that part of the project is expected to be completed by Thursday when the city will hold a news conference about the display.

Workers still need to bring in the giant Christmas tree planned to be displayed in Queen Elizabeth II Sunken Gardens at the centre of the park, and the lighted displays which will accompany it.