The Windsor Regional Hospital has had to postpone outpatient surgeries to help free up beds while both campuses continue to battle a "surge" of patients caused by what the CEO is calling one of the worst flu seasons ever.

Wednesday morning the Met Campus was at 120 per cent capacity and Ouellette Campus was at 101 per cent. By mid-day, Met Campus was at 113 per cent and Ouellette was at 106 per cent.

Both campuses had five patients in the emergency department waiting for an inpatient bed, according to CEO David Musyj.

"It's not where we would like to be," said Musyj, who added that the hospital has postponed 10 outpatient surgeries to make room for patients.

"What we're facing is probably one of the worst influenza seasons ever," said Musyj. "This one was planned to be bad — and it is bad."

Impact across services

Overcrowding due to a huge influx of flu patients this week has caused long ER wait times and left ambulances waiting for hours to drop off patients.

"We're having three, four, five ambulances at offload delay at the hospital site, not for 10 minutes, they're on offload delay for three, four, five hours waiting to get a bed or a chair," explained Bruce Krauter, chief of Essex-Windsor EMS Tuesday.

The ambulance service is taking special steps, including moving some with non-urgent needs to the emergency room at Erie Shores Healthcare in Leamington and even adding more ambulances "at a moment's notice" to serve the increased need.