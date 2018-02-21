The city of Windsor proclaimed February 21 as 'International Mother Language Day' on Wednesday.

The Bangladesh-Canada Association of Windsor-Essex made the push to city council to recognize the day locally, celebrating languages of all kinds.

"We would like to promote multiculturalism and pluralism," said Saiful Bhuiyan, president of the Bangladesh-Canada Association. "That's the colour, because if [there is] only one language all over the world then there is no colour."

President of the Bangladesh-Canada Association, Saiful Bhuiyan, said the day promotes pluralism by celebrating peoples' languages. (Melissa Nakhavoly/CBC)

People gathered to commemorate the day by signing the national anthem.

Windsor, along with Ottawa is joining the provinces of Manitoba and British Columbia in recognizing the occasion.

International Mother Language Day has been observed around the world since 2000.