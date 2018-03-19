The University of Windsor's board of governors has appointed Douglas Kneale as the interim president and vice-chancellor.

Kneale was hired by the university in 2015 as provost and vice-president. He will assume his new position on July 1. The board said he will hold the position until it finds a successor, and it wants the presidential search committee to resume its work in the coming year.

"It is important to the Board, on behalf of the University, that the current direction of the University is maintained while the search continues," said Penny Allen, chair of the board of governors, through a released statement.

President Alan Wildeman's last day will be June 30.