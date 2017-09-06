Essex town council has voted to suspend Coun. Randy Voakes' pay for two months following a report from the integrity commissioner, who was then escorted from the fiery meeting by police.

Council's decision came after a recommendation from commissioner Robert Swayze, but when Voakes tried to ask him some questions he was told to leave the meeting by Mayor Ron McDermott.

"The mayor said, 'No you can't.' And I asked him, 'Why not?' And he said, 'Because I'm not letting you,'" said Voakes, who was met by a group of supporters outside council chambers. "He said, 'Tell council you're sorry, or else you're gonna have to leave.' So I just never said a word. I just got up and walked out, because I'm not sorry. I ain't close to being sorry."

McDermott said he's fed up with Voakes and his behaviour, which was the subject of Swayze's report.

Essex Mayor Ron McDermott said everyone on council is tired of Coun. Voakes' behaviour. (Town of Essex)

"He doesn't have to follow rules. Well, he's gonna. That's why he had everyone put a complaint in against him," said the mayor. "You know, you're either gonna follow them or you're not. So it'll happen again. We'll take all his money if that's what he wants."

More to come.