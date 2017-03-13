Three teens are charged in connection to the death of a 21-year-old Ingersoll man who was run over by a stolen front-end loader early Sunday morning.

Riley Shannon was rushed to hospital with serious injuries shortly after midnight. He later died at the hospital, according to Ontario Provincial Police in Middlesex County.

Three teenagers have been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death in what police describe as an accident.

OPP collision and forensic units assisted in the investigation that involved a stolen John Deere compact track loader.

The teens were scheduled to appear in London court for a bail hearing Monday. They are also charged with theft over $5,000, criminal negligence causing death and failing to stop at scene of accident involving bodily harm or death.