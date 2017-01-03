Emergency crews battled an industrial fire at ANM Industries in Windsor Tuesday morning.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services responded to calls at the metal finishing facility just after 8 a.m. and shut down a section of Central Avenue near Somme Avenue because hoses had been stretched across the road.

Part of Central Avenue near Somme Avenue was shut down Tuesday morning as fire crews fought a blaze at ANM Industries. The fire was caused by electrical heating and started in a shed behind the plant. (Nicolas Pham/CBC)

According to Windsor Fire and Rescue Services acting chief Graham Cowan, the fire took place in a shed near the the back of the plant where paints and solvents are stored and was caused by a heater in the building.

Damage is estimated at $10,000 and no injuries were reported.

By 9 a.m. the fire was under control and crews were working to remove smoke from the building.

Employees were allowed back in the building shortly after.