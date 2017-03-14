A worker at Pinnacle Mold in Tecumseh was taken to hospital after getting his hand caught under a large beam, according to Tecumseh fire officials.

The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

"He was doing work on lifting a large steel beam and setting it down onto a table, more or less," said Chad Mactier, deputy fire chief at Tecumseh fire. "Somehow or another, it came to rest on the tip of his fingers."

Ontario Provincial Police officers were also called to the plant, located on Blackacre Drive.