The Trillium Foundation has given the Art Gallery of Windsor a grant of $74,500 to offer a program on First Nations, Métis and Inuit art education.

The money will go to an educational program for children in grades four to eight. School officials can sign up students for the two-hour presentation at the gallery that will include a tour and lesson on the gallery's Indigenous art collection and the artists. The students will also get a chance to create artwork of their own.

"We have gone through different selected works of art and we've picked out key components that are important — not only the artist but symbols that we can get the students to talk about," said Jessica Cook, Education and Public Programs Coordinator at the gallery.

The grant is part of Ontario's Indigenous reconciliation initiative.

Trillium Foundation volunteer Paresh Jariwala, left, MPP Lisa Gretzky, centre, and Catherine Mastin, Executive Director of the Art Gallery of Windsor hold a plaque signifying the Trillium Indigenous art grant. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"This is a very good step forward in teaching some of our youngest people in this community the importance of the Indigenous people to not only our community but to our province and to our country," said Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky.

"What's important is that our artists and artisans have been recognized here through the generous donation from the grants from the Trillium [Foundation] and the leadership here at the Windsor Art Gallery," said Mohawk Elder Mona Stonefish, who worked with the AGW to put the program together.

Stonefish attended residential school with one of the artists whose work will be coming to the gallery next month.

She said the students who take part in the program will learn that Canada was not "discovered" but that there were people already here.

The art gallery is taking reservations from the school boards now for the program.