Police searching for man who committed 'indecent act' in front of a female worker

Police are searching for a man who allegedly performed an indecent act in front of a female employee at a business near the corner of Tecumseh Road East and Walker Road on March 28.

Officers were called to the store around 9:50 p.m. and were told the suspect had come in and asked to charge his cell phone.

A female employee agreed to help him and police say the man sat quietly for about an hour while the phone charged.

When the man asked for his phone back he took it and then committed an indecent act in front of the woman before leaving the business.

Man was wearing hoodie and jeans

Police describe the man as white, between the ages of 20 and 30 and wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans with a black backpack and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.