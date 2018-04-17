A man exposed himself to her at work, but this woman refuses to be a victim

Jenna Moisenko was working at one of her three part-time jobs when a man pulled out his penis and ejaculated on the floor in front of her.

The 21-year-old was alone behind the counter when the man came into a Subway in Windsor around 8:30 p.m. on March 28.

In an online post about what happened, Moisenko's father wrote that the man told her he had been kicked out of his parent's home and wondered if she could charge his phone for him — he was texting a girl and his battery was about to die.

Moisenko plugged in the phone. She thought she was doing him a favour.

When it happened I was shocked, grossed out, humiliated. - Jenna Moisenko

Security footage shows the man sitting in the dining area of the restaurant before standing up suddenly and walking into the kitchen area to grab his phone.

He walks out from behind the counter, then pulls out his penis and ejaculates.

"When it happened I was shocked, grossed out, humiliated," wrote Moisenko in a Facebook message to CBC News.

"I felt the need to do something. To fight back somehow. In my opinion, using my voice, is that something," she added. "I wanted the perpetrator to know that I intended to catch and prosecute them to the full extent of the law."

Moisenko said Subway agreed to give her father the security footage. He posted it to SpottedInWindsor, an online group where people share experiences — both good and bad — that they go through in the city, with a blue box over the man's exposed genitals.

A man exposed himself to a Subway worker in Windsor. 1:10

"I am frustrated to say the least. I turn to you fellow citizens. PLEASE help us... and get him off our streets," he wrote. "If you have a mother, sister, daughter, or any female you love, PLEASE, look at this video and see if you can recognize this guy."

When reached by phone, an assistant manager at Subway said she couldn't comment on the incident or why the restaurant agreed to release the video, because the case is currently under investigation.

In no time, the post blew up. To date, the video has been viewed more than 72,000 times.

'This event does not define me'

When Moisenko logged on and realized the kind of traction the post was getting, she decided to identify herself and explain that while she's technically a victim, she doesn't feel that way.

"I could let this scare me and inhibit my life going forward but, how does that benefit me, or anyone else?" she wrote.

"To feel as though I am victim and waiver [sic] in my course would serve no cause or no person, myself being paramount in that. This event does not define me."

Lydia Fiorini, executive director of the Sexual Assault Crisis Centre of Essex County, said people react to a disturbing incident like indecent exposure in different ways — some share their stories, but not everyone can or needs to.

Still, following the #MeToo campaign, she's noticed more and more victims coming forward in the hopes it will stop hurtful behaviours and put people on notice that what they've gotten away with in the past cannot continue.

"Speaking up is both powerful in terms of not feeling like a victim, but in addition, is working toward making sure this stops," Fiorini explained. "I think this is a great way of coming out and saying 'This happened, I'm not going to let it define me and I didn't do anything wrong.'"

Lydia Fiorini, executive director of the Sexual Assault Crisis Centre of Essex County, says society is becoming more accepting and supportive of people who share their experiences with sexual harassment. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

She added society is also becoming more willing to listen and support survivors of sexual harassment.

"As more and more people find their voice and people are more positive in terms of their reactions toward hearing, then more and more people are going to feel comfortable coming forward."

Police have identified a suspect

Police released photos of the suspect after the man exposed himself and announced they had identified a suspect Monday afternoon, but the man has not yet been charged.

Sgt. Steve Betteridge said the investigation is still active.

Moisenko said her hope is that sharing what happened to her will help catch the man involved and to raise awareness about sex crimes in Canada.

"Speak up! No one should feel scared to report an indecent act, sexual harassment, sexual abuse, or sexual assault," she wrote on Facebook. "To remain silent is allowing the perpetrator to win. Strength is found in the fight."