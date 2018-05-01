Incumbents lining up to seek another term in October municipal vote

Several familiar names will be on ballots this October. CBC News has confirmed the mayors of Lakeshore, Tecumseh and Chatham-Kent plan to seek re-election in the municipal election.

This is the first day people who are interested in running for municipal politics can declare their intentions formally. Municipal offices across Ontario are accepting nomination papers starting today.

Chatham-Kent Mayor Randy Hope said the municipality is working to build a dressing room for female players. (Municipality of Chatham-Kent)

"To walk away from things that are going on the right track isn't a good thing to do," said Chatham-Kent Mayor Randy Hope. "There was nobody really to pass the torch to. I don't think it's my turn yet to ride off into the sunset."

Hope has been mayor of Chatham-Kent since 2006, and is seeking his fourth term.

I don't think it's my turn yet to ride off into the sunset. - Chatham-Kent Mayor Randy Hope

Lakeshore's Tom Bain was also elected mayor in 2006, but has spent 37 years in municipal politics.

"I have picked up my papers and I'm in the process of getting the signatures I need, and I hopefully will be turning them in this week to have another four-year term as mayor of Lakeshore," he told CBC's Windsor Morning.

Tom Bain, mayor of Lakeshore, tells CBC News he plans to run for re-election. (Joana Draghici/CBC)

In January, Bain announced his desire to step down from the position of Essex County warden for 2019 so he could spend more time with his family. Essex County takes in all the municipalities near Windsor, including Lakeshore, Essex, Amhertsburg, Kingsville, LaSalle, Leamington and Tecumseh.

"You're putting two full-time jobs, one on top of the other, so it's a matter of some days there's not enough hours in the day and I have to delegate out appointments to other members of county council, so I'll be I guess what you call 'backing off some," he said at the time.

Candidates have until July 27 to submit the required signatures and paperwork. That's earlier than in the past, when the deadline was early September.

Undecided or not running

Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley is calling on the Prime Minister to consider clearing the criminal records of Canadians with simple marijuana possession charges once it becomes legal. (Facebook)

Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley said he has talked to potential council candidates who feel the change is a disadvantage.

"Makes it just more difficult to be dealing with making decisions and an announcement in July. That's an insider issue."

As for his own future, Bradley says he remains undecided. "I haven't made any commitment, and I'll take some time to think about it, obviously before July 27.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens has declined to comment so far. LaSalle Mayor Ken Antaya has said he will not seek re-election.

The municipal election will take place October 22. With so much time until then, Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara said it was important not to go into campaign mode too soon.

"There's still work to be done between now and election day," McNamara said. "The mandate is four years. It's not three years and ... five months."

Legalizing marijuana will only add new challenges for municipalities, says Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

McNamara confirmed to CBC News he does plan to run, "to finish what we started."

The upcoming provincial election is complicating matters for some Windsor city councillors. Ward 3 Coun. Rino Bortolin is the Liberal candidate in Windsor West. He says the outcome of that vote will determine his future in municipal politics.

"If I do lose, I do intend to continue on as a councillor."

Ward 10 Coun. Paul Borrelli said he decided months ago to seek a second term, but he wants to wait for the smoke to clear from the provincial campaign before moving forward aggressively.

"Right now, everybody is concerned with the provincial," Borrelli said. "I don't think it's necessary to mix the provincial and municipal at the same time, so I'll wait until after June 7."

Ward 8 Coun. Bill Marra announced last month he is not seeking re-election. CBC News has left messages with the remaining city councillors and Essex County mayors.