Massive flames that seemed to surround Imperial Oil's complex in Sarnia Thursday night were not a danger to the public, according to a company spokesperson.

Videos showing the towering spits of fire — which lit up the night sky and were visible from Port Huron — were posted to social media, but Jon Harding said the flames were just the product of "visible flaring" to relieve gases that needed to be burned off before an "internal issue" could be fixed.

"I can't dispute what the photo looks like," he said, adding that low cloud cover can sometimes make flames look more dramatic than they really are. "It looks like there's also light from the flares reflecting off the steam."

The three flares began burning around 6:20 p.m. and the site's emergency sirens were activated to alert staff, according to a media release.

"Shortly after responding to the operating issue, Imperial fire response personnel assisted in extinguishing a grass fire on public property to the south of Imperial's site," the statement reads.

No injuries were reported during the flaring and Environment Canada has been notified, according to Harding.

The company also notified city officials and members of the public shortly after flaring began and air quality assessments showed no "elevated readings" from the burning, he added.

"We operate our flares safely," said Harding.