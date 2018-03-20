A woman who called police for help with mechanical issues with her car ended up getting arrested after officers arrived to find she was allegedly trying to drive while impaired.

The 44-year-old used the electronic emergency service in her vehicle to call Lambton County OPP around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Police found the woman on Arkona Road in Warwick Township with open liquor in the vehicle.

The Adelaide-Metcalfe woman faces the following charges: