A Lakeshore father is in Windsor court Wednesday to be sentenced for his role in a 2012 crash when he drove his minivan into a passing train, killing two of his daughters.

Andrew Williams was convicted of dangerous driving back in January, but he was not convicted of the criminal negligence charges he also faced.

Sisters Wynter Williams, 6, and Brooklyn, 3, were killed in the crash on the morning of June 10 when their dad was crossing the train tracks on Strong Road just north of County Road 42.

Their brother, Dryden, 4 at the time, was critically injured in the crash. The family's youngest child Jasmyn also suffered minor injuries in the collision.

'Overwhelming fear of impending doom'

Victim impact statements read during sentencing included one from Chris McMillan, the engineer aboard the CP train struck by the van.

"I did my job properly," his statement said, before describing the small bodies at the crash. "I knew there was nothing I could do ... I laid them side by side so they could be angels together."

McMillan said he still suffers from flashbacks and he constantly thinks about the girls when he looks at his own children.

Train conductor James Hamilton also said he's been suffering since the collision.

"[I] continually have an overwhelming fear of impending doom," he explained in his statement. "I will always regret going to work that morning."

Hamilton said he retired early because of the Williams' "irresponsible carelessness."

Williams has already suffered tremendously from the crash, considering the death of his two daughters, explained defense lawyer Laura Joy.

"There's really nothing the court can do to him that he hasn't already suffered," she said.