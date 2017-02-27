Grade 11 and 12 students must have their immunization records up-to-date Monday or they will be suspended from school.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit started sending out warning letters months ago. As of last week there were still 2,000 students facing possible suspension.

St. Anne Catholic High School principal Amy LoFaso, said her school started with about 130 students on the list. By last Friday, there were only 15 students not up to date.

"A lot of them did have the immunization, they just didn't have the paperwork in," she explained. " A lot of it was just reminders."

Update your child’s immunization record with us every time they get a vaccine! https://t.co/MguEPbzJBl — @TheWECHU

Nearly 350 elementary and high school students in Lambton County were suspended last week as part of an ongoing effort from health units across the province to maintain immunization records.

Some students at St. Anne's are considering exemptions to the order, according to LoFaso.