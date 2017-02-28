Frustration, complacency and acceptance were just some of the emotions students described Tuesday after being suspended for not providing health officials with immunization records.

Almost 700 Grade 11 and 12 students in Windsor-Essex were sent home until they can prove they received vaccinations.

Some students took the punishment in stride, recognizing they had plenty of warning. But Abdallah Awada said he wanted to call the health unit's bluff.

"I heard about it last month … but I didn't do anything," he told CBC News. "I just wanted to see how it was going to play out. I ended up getting suspended."

Abdallah Awada just wanted to see if health officials were serious about suspending students who did not provide vaccination records by Monday's deadline. They were. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Grade 12 student Patrick Douangchantha. didn't take his suspension lightly. He would much prefer to be in school keeping up with his classes.

"I was kind of upset. I had to miss school because of this," he said after receiving a vaccination Tuesday. "I have tough classes I have to do. I missed a day of school and that's pretty big in Grade 12."

Other students simply accepted their punishment. Yousef Bashir said students had plenty of notice, including a final suspension notice issued Feb. 1.

"They have a right to do it," said the Grade 11 student from Riverside Secondary School. "They gave us a month. So, it's not their problem, it's our problem. We should have done it earlier."

Grade 11 student Yousef Bashir was suspended Tuesday for not providing updated immunization records to the health unit. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Health units across the province are required to maintain immunization records for students and can ask boards to issue suspensions to parents in order to ensure parents keep their vaccines up to date.

In order to attend school, students have to show proof of immunization against meningococcal disease, whooping cough, chickenpox, tetanus, diphtheria, poliomyelitis, measles, mumps and rubella.