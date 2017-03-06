The current political climate in the U.S. could mean tough questions for Canadians trying to cross the border this March Break, according to Windsor immigration lawyer Eddie Kadri.

Border agents have incredible authority and if you're not ready to answer questions about your religion or even your views on President Donald Trump it may be wiser to stay home, he said.

"Canadians, we at our core would find questions about religion or politics objectionable, either morally or legally, but the time and place for that debate is not at a point of entry," Kadri said. "You need to seriously consider before you travel to the United States — weigh your desire and your need to enter against your principles and your beliefs."

Kadri said it would be naive to think there's no profiling going on at the border. He reminds Canadians they are subject to a warrantless search, including of their electronic devices, when entering the U.S.

"U.S. Customs and Border Protection, they state unequivocally they don't discriminate based on race and religion," he said. "In actuality, the officers that are examining you at a U.S. port of entry have incredible power and authority and a lot of discretion, and if they feel justified to ask those questions, they certainly are."